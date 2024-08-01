Texans Daily

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears First Quarter Live Game Updates

The Houston Texans matchup against the Chicago Bears in the first preseason game of 2024.

Caleb Skinner

Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL season is finally here. Training camps around the league are now going full pads and tonight we have the first preseason game between the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Most of the starters for both teams will be absent from this one as they look to avoid injury this early in the preseason, so look for backups and guys at the end of the roster to make plays to earn playing time and roster spots as we barrel towards cut time.

PREGAME:

1st Quarter:

