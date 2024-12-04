Texans Stand Pat in Power Rankings
The Houston Texans moved one step closer to a division title in Week 13 after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars.
However, the victory did not warrant any movement for the Texans in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings. The Texans stayed at No. 15 for the week.
"Only two other quarterbacks threw into more tight windows than C.J. Stroud did on Sunday, and I’m trying to decide whether that’s because his receivers are not getting good separation or if he’s simply not seeing it right now. And I think my takeaway is that Houston is doing a lot offensively to protect Stroud given the struggles of the offensive line, which simply results in fewer available wide receivers. Stroud got smoked on his first attempt on an excellent covert blitz from Devin Lloyd that nearly resulted in a sack but he still managed to get rid of the ball. I think he’s still a plus-player for Houston and is still making some excellent throws despite the circumstances," Orr writes.
The AFC teams ranking ahead of the Texans are the Denver Broncos (No. 12), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 9), Baltimore Ravens (No. 8), Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 6), Kansas City Chiefs (No. 5) and Buffalo Bills (No. 3).
The Texans are on bye this week but will return to the field in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.
