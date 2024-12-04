Texans Daily

Texans Stand Pat in Power Rankings

The Houston Texans win over the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't move the needle.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) spins the ball before dancing in the endzone celebrating his touchdown score during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) spins the ball before dancing in the endzone celebrating his touchdown score during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Houston Texans moved one step closer to a division title in Week 13 after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, the victory did not warrant any movement for the Texans in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings. The Texans stayed at No. 15 for the week.

"Only two other quarterbacks threw into more tight windows than C.J. Stroud did on Sunday, and I’m trying to decide whether that’s because his receivers are not getting good separation or if he’s simply not seeing it right now. And I think my takeaway is that Houston is doing a lot offensively to protect Stroud given the struggles of the offensive line, which simply results in fewer available wide receivers. Stroud got smoked on his first attempt on an excellent covert blitz from Devin Lloyd that nearly resulted in a sack but he still managed to get rid of the ball. I think he’s still a plus-player for Houston and is still making some excellent throws despite the circumstances," Orr writes.

The AFC teams ranking ahead of the Texans are the Denver Broncos (No. 12), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 9), Baltimore Ravens (No. 8), Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 6), Kansas City Chiefs (No. 5) and Buffalo Bills (No. 3).

The Texans are on bye this week but will return to the field in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

