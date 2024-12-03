Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Suspended For 3 Games After Hit On Trevor Lawrence
Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended for three games by the NFL following a controversial hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during their 23-20 victory on Sunday. The league deemed the hit dangerous and excessive, enforcing the penalty as the Texans enter their bye week.
Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was ejected from Sunday’s game after delivering an illegal hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the second quarter of the Texans’ 23-20 victory.
NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan announced in a lengthy letter that Al-Shaair would be suspended without pay, saying that the hit was "unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules."
"Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide...You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact," the letter to Al-Shaair read.
Runyan said Al-Shaair’s "lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football" does not "reflect the core values of the NFL" and called it "troubling."
"Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated."
Since the hit, Al-Shaair has apologized on social media, emphasizing that he wasn’t attempting to injure Lawrence.
“I’ve always played the game as hard as I could, never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that,”Al-Shaair said in the statement.“My goal is to hit you as hard as I can, then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play, and when the game is over, go home to your family unharmed because it’s not personal it’s just competition! We both are trying to do the same thing which is provide for our families! I genuinely didn’t see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye.”
Jaguars tight end Evan Engram retaliated by shoving Al-Shaair to the turf, sparking a fight between the two teams. The altercation escalated to the point where Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans ran onto the field to personally restrain Al-Shaair and diffuse the situation.
“Unfortunate with the hit with Azeez," Ryans said.“It’s not what we’re coaching. Just want to be smart in everything we do and not hurt our team. I didn’t want to see the melee and all of the aftermath. It’s not what we’re about. I talked to Azeez and addressed it personally, and we’ll move forward.”
The suspension will take effect next week. The Texans are on their bye before beginning a demanding three-game stretch in 15 days, facing the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.
