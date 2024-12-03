Texans' General Manager Goes Off on Azeez Al-Shaair Suspension: 'It's Bull----'
The Houston Texans have been the talk of the town across the NFL landscape, and, no, not because of their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's been Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in the spotlight because of his dirty late hit against Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made his opinion on the matter known, explaining that he supports Al-Shaair, placing some of the blame on Lawrence and that the Jaguars bench overreacted.
There has been some public support for Al-Shaair from former players and pundits, whereas others have been bashing him and calling for a season-long suspension.
Al-Shaair received a three-game suspension, which cases for both a longer and shorter suspension have been made. The Texans linebacker is expected to appeal the suspension as well.
On Tuesday, Houston general manager Nick Caserio gave public support of Al-Shaair.
“The picture that’s been painted about Azeez, his intentions, who he is as a person— quite frankly, it’s bullshit," Caserio said.
Those within the building with the linebacker know his character and have backed him publicly, which makes a statement within itself. Then there's Caserio, who made his opinion on the 27-year-old more than clear.
The Texans are now 8-5 with a two-game lead in the AFC South. They're going to be a playoff team and that's where their focus and intention should be.
