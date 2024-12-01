Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair Hit Leads to Brawl vs. Jaguars
Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is hitting the showers after his ejection against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.
Here's a look at the play that got him ejected:
Al-Shaair hits Lawrence in the head and neck area after he tries to slide for a first down. After the tackle, Jaguars tight end Evan Engram hits Al-Shaair, which leads to a brawl between both teams towards the Jacksonville sideline.
Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones was also ejected.
As Al-Shaair was exiting the field, Jaguars fans pelted items on him for hitting Lawrence after the play. He is likely facing more penalties after this hit as the NFL will review the play to determine if a fine or even a suspension needs to be handed out.
With Lawrence being evaluated for a concussion, backup quarterback Mac Jones has entered the game for the Jaguars. Jones started the last two games in place of Lawrence after the former No. 1 overall pick suffered a shoulder injury.
The Texans hold a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
