Texans Daily

Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair Hit Leads to Brawl vs. Jaguars

Azeez Al-Shaair is out for the rest of the Houston Texans game after hitting Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is hitting the showers after his ejection against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

Here's a look at the play that got him ejected:

READ MORE: Do Texans Need Win vs. Jaguars?

Al-Shaair hits Lawrence in the head and neck area after he tries to slide for a first down. After the tackle, Jaguars tight end Evan Engram hits Al-Shaair, which leads to a brawl between both teams towards the Jacksonville sideline.

Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones was also ejected.

As Al-Shaair was exiting the field, Jaguars fans pelted items on him for hitting Lawrence after the play. He is likely facing more penalties after this hit as the NFL will review the play to determine if a fine or even a suspension needs to be handed out.

With Lawrence being evaluated for a concussion, backup quarterback Mac Jones has entered the game for the Jaguars. Jones started the last two games in place of Lawrence after the former No. 1 overall pick suffered a shoulder injury.

The Texans hold a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

READ MORE: Trevor Lawrence Gets Crucial Injury Update Before Texans Game

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Falling Short of Expectations

• Texans' Jalen Pitre Out vs. Jaguars; What's Next?

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Holds Himself to High Standards

• Are Will Anderson Jr., Denico Autry Going to Play in Texans-Jaguars?

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News