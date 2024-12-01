What Jaguars Fans Did Following Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair's Dirty Hit on Trevor Lawrence
In the second quarter of the Houston Texans' contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a dirty play ensued and a brawl followed.
Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair delivered a late, dirty strike on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. A fight was sparked and Houston's linebacker was eventually ejected from the game.
Lawrence had to be carted off the field with a head injury, which quickly saw him ruled out for the rest of the matchup.
While walking off the field following his ejection, Al-Shaair was still fired up. Jaguars fans took exception to the dirty play, throwing trash from the stands in his direction.
"Jaguars fans were throwing trash on Aziz Al-Shaair as he left the field after being ejected for his cheap shot on Trevor Lawrence," @NFL_DovKleiman shared on X.
The Texans lead just 6-3 at the break, and the dirty play did them no favors.
Houston's offense has got to get going as they're in dire need of some momentum. The Jaguars will be without Lawrence, their starting quarterback, following the dirty play.
