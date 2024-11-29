Texans Daily

Texans' C.J. Stroud Holds Himself to High Standards

C.J. Stroud hasn't lived up to his own expectations for the Houston Texans.

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is possibly his harshest critic, especially after losing four of his last six games.

Even though Stroud has struggled, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns during this rough patch of the schedule, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is proud of his progress.

“C.J. [Stroud] is probably going to say it is not up to his standard if it is not a Hall of Fame year. He just has incredible expectations for himself, we all do," Ryans said. "That is why we love him. He absolutely will carry the burden of whatever he needs to carry to get a win. Sometimes it is even too much. He needs to back off a little bit, C.J. is doing a really great job, he is growing."

Stroud had such a strong rookie year that expectations have been set very high. However, he is just a 23-year-old quarterback with only 27 career starts. He can play better, but there are few quarterbacks that the Texans would rather have, if any, than him.

Stroud and the Texans will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 at EverBank Stadium.

