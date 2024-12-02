Texans RB Joe Mixon Gets Redemption vs. Jaguars
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is recovering after a strong performance in the team's 23-20 win in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mixon ran the ball 20 times for 101 yards and a touchdown, clocking in at just over five yards per carry. After managing just 22 yards last week against the Tennessee Titans, Mixon bounced back in a big way.
"Yeah, Joe [Mixon] is -- man, you talk about a guy who plays with the relentless mindset, the tenacity that you need," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said postgame. "Joe is an old school running back. He is the guy that wants it 30 times and keeps getting better the more touches he gets. Really proud of him to know he's hurting and still push through, still churn out yards when they're loading the box and to still be able to find a way to get yards. It's really impressive by our O line. I thought our tight ends, can't say enough about the way they blocked today as well. I thought they did an outstanding job blocking and Joe ran it really well."
Mixon will now get healthy as the Texans embark on their bye week.
