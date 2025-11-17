Three Bold Predictions for Cowboys vs. Raiders on ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 11
To close out the Week 11 NFL slate, the Raiders will host the Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football.
Both teams enter play on a downwards skid. Dallas (3–5–1) has lost its last two games, while Las Vegas (2–7) in the midst of a three-game losing streak. One of those winless stretches will come to an end Monday night.
The Cowboys will be coming off a bye week. This will be their second straight game playing on Monday night, and they’ll be looking to put forth a better foot than they did against the Cardinals in Week 9, when they lost 27–17. Dallas’ defense continues to struggle, but they’ll have another opportunity to bounce back against a lackluster Raiders’ offense.
As for Las Vegas, it enters the game off a narrow loss to the Broncos in Week 10. They’ve been held to seven or less points in two of their last three games, and have scored 10 or less points in four of their last five.
Let’s make some bold predictions for the prime-time clash.
Brock Bowers will have another multi-touchdown game
The Cowboys’ passing defense has been abysmal this season, surrendering the third-most passing yards per game. Opponents are having plenty of success through the air against Dallas and have scored an average of over two passing touchdowns per game.
Enter Bowers. The Raiders' tight end has three touchdowns this year, all of which were caught in the overtime loss to the Jaguars a couple of weeks ago. He’ll have a favorable matchup on Monday night, and I’m expecting Geno Smith to feed him the ball whenever possible.
The Cowboys have surrendered touchdowns to a tight end in two of their last three games. I’m predicting Bowers will reach the end zone more than once on Monday night in what figures to be a big game for the second-year standout.
Javonte Williams will record his season-high in rushing yards
Williams has had a breakout season in the Cowboys’ backfield. He’s already doubled his career high in rushing touchdowns in a single season, just nine games into the campaign, and he could be in line for another big game against the Raiders, who struggle defending the run.
This year, Williams has two games with over 100 rushing yards. He’s been held under the century mark in each of his last two outings, but I’m expecting him to get back into the triple digits on Monday night. Over its last three games, the Raiders’ run defense has surrendered an average of 129 yards per contest. Tackling has been a major issue for Las Vegas. Williams ranks fifth in the NFL in yards after contact (510), so he’ll have the opportunity to break free for a big run if he’s able to shed a tackle or two.
I’m predicting Williams will have a new season-high in rushing yards after Monday’s game, meaning he’ll outdo the 135-yard performance had against the Jets in Week 5.
Maxx Crosby will have two-plus sacks on Dak Prescott
The Cowboys’ offensive line has struggled to protect Prescott over the last two games. He’s been sacked a total of seven times in that span, including five times against the Cardinals. That certainly doesn’t bode well for a team slated to take on one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers.
I’m expecting Crosby to be a force to be reckoned with in the trenches. He’s had five sacks thus far on the season, and I’m anticipating he’ll add a couple more to his tally against Dallas. PFF grades the Cowboys’ pass blocking unit as the fifth-worst in the NFL. That’s a matchup Crosby can take full advantage of, and I think he’ll do just that.
Crosby has just one game with more than one sack this year, but I think he’ll have his second multi-sack performance of the campaign on Sunday night, bringing Prescott to the turf at least two times.