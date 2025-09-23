Titans Announce Major Change to Offense Amid 0-3 Start to Season
After starting the Cam Ward era a brutal 0-3, the Titans are making a major change on offense.
As relayed by the head coach himself on Tuesday morning, Brian Callahan will no longer call plays for the unit. He is relinquishing said duties to the team's quarterbacks coach, Bo Hardegree.
"Our offensive staff and our gameplanning process and system is going to remain in place," Callahan explained. "It's still a collaborative process. We rely on everyone to do their part. Nick [Holz] is still the offensive coordinator, he'll still maintain his same exact routine and process that he's gone through to help me, and then Bo is gonna step in as the play caller on Sunday's [and] allow me to do more with our team and with all three phases—pay more time and attention to those things."
Through the first three games of the 2025 season, Tennessee is averaging just 17 points while gaining 220.7 yards per game—the second-lowest in the NFL. On top of this, they've also made several poor coaching decisions, perhaps due to Callahan being spread so thin.
What's interesting here is that they've decided to skip over offensive coordinator Nick Holz and hand the playsheet directly to Hardegree. The 41-year-old is a long-time NFL quarterbacks coach and took over as the Raiders' offensive coordinator in 2023 when the team fired both head coach Josh McDaniels and OC Mick Lombardi.
The Titans are headed to Houston this weekend to take on the also-0-3 Texans. We'll have our eyes peeled to see if the change at play caller will help turn the tides for the offense.