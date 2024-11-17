SI

Titans HC Brian Callahan Went Berserk on Refs After Terrible Call Gifts Vikings TD

A blown call by the officials gave the Vikings a new set of downs and Tennessee's rookie head coach was furious.

Liam McKeone

Titans rookie head coach Brian Callahan was furious
The Tennessee Titans are hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and quickly fell behind, giving up a 47-yard touchdown to Jordan Addison in the first quarter. The Vikings held a 7-3 lead in the second quarter when Sam Darnold marched the offense all the way down the field and ended up in a fourth-and-goal situation on Tennessee's goal line. Darnold attempted to find Addison for a second touchdown but the wideout got lit up by the Titans' secondary and Minnesota appeared to turn the ball over on downs.

Until the refs got involved, that is. Titans safety Mike Brown was flagged for unnecessary roughness on a clean hit, which gave the Vikings a first down at the one-yard line. They would score on the next play.

The thousands of Titans faithful seated at Nissan Stadium were incensed but none more so than head coach Brian Callahan, who went absolutely berserk at the officials for the blown call.

It's hard to blame him. What a brutal call and a very consequential one. The Vikings went from no points to seven points on that drive thanks to the intervention of the referees.

A tough blow to the Titans, who trailed 13-3 late into the second quarter.

LIAM MCKEONE

