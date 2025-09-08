Titans Coach Clarifies Comments, Admits Fault for Not Challenging Elic Ayomanor Catch
Among the mistakes the Titans made in their loss to the Broncos on Sunday was failing to challenge a catch made by rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.
Trailing 13-12 toward the end of the third quarter, Ayomanor hauled in an impressive grab on the sideline which was ruled out of bounds. Upon video replay, it could be seen that Ayomanor got his elbow down in bounds before the rest of his body landed on the sideline.
Despite this, Titans head coach Brian Callahan incorrectly explained after the game that they didn't challenge the play because Ayomanor would have had to get a foot down as well for it to count as a catch. NFL rules clearly state that a catch counts if a receiver gets either two feet or a body part like an elbow down in bounds.
"Yeah you got to get a foot in bounds too, which we didn't have a clean look at whether his foot was down as well," Callahan told reporters on Sunday. "An elbow doesn't equal two feet. ... The call from upstairs was that it wasn't worth challenging.”
On Monday, Callahan clarified his comments, admitting that he should have challenged the play from Ayomanor. Had they challenged the catch, the Titans would have had the opportunity to continue driving down the field and potentially put up points to take the lead at that point.
“Ultimately, my interpretation of the rule was wrong, I’ll own it, we should have challenged the play,” Callahan said Monday. “That’s pretty much all I can say about it. I’ll own the mistake, we should have challenged it and that’s where it stands.”
“At the end of the game, I was worried about a lot of things that went wrong in the game and in the heat of the moment and in the frustration of it after the game in the press conference, again, I misspoke,” Callahan later added. “I’m well aware of the rule. I understand how it works. And the way I articulated it afterwards was incorrect and I understand the rules of this game pretty well."
Overall, there was much left to be desired from the Titans on Sunday, especially in terms of offensive execution. The defense forced three turnovers from Bo Nix, and gave the Titans enough chances to win, but the offense was unable to capitalize. From failing to challenge Ayomanor's catch to receivers dropping passes and not executing a simple screen play properly, the Titans blew the opportunity to upset the Broncos on the road. Rookie mistakes were expected from rookie quarterback Cam Ward in his first game against a tough defense, but the offensive woes went far beyond Ward in this game.