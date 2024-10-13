SI

Titans-Colts Ballboy Carted Off After Collision With Will Levis

Liam McKeone

NFL on CB
On Sunday the Tennessee Titans hosted the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South clash. Unfortunately, a sideline employee ended up as collateral damage in the first half.

Titans starting quarterback Will Levis scrambled for a first down late in the opening quarter. In his efforts to stretch the ball to the first-down marker, Levis left himself off-balance and a hearty shove from a Colts defender sent him flying head-over-heels into the sideline area. As Levis rolled, he took out an employee who appeared to be a ball boy at the knees.

Levis popped up and walked back to the huddle, but the ballboy was clearly in intense pain as he grabbed his knee. He stayed down after the camera flashed back to the game and multiple reporters in attendance announced the employee had to be carted off. A later broadcast shot showed his leg in a cast as he exited the field.

Tough to see.

The Titans were tied with the Colts, 7-7, after the first 15 minutes of play.

Liam McKeone
