Titans’ DeAndre Hopkins Blasts Critics With Fired-Up Tweet Ahead of Contract Year
Tennessee Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins took a blatant shot at his critics in his latest post on social media during a lull in the NFL offseason.
Hopkins, who signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Titans last July, is entering a contract year in 2024, and he’s well aware of the outside criticism surrounding his age and playing level.
As the Titans go through a rebuilding phase with second-year quarterback Will Levis poised to take the reins, the former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver may be using certain media content as bulletin board material this fall.
Hopkins wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, “Remember the articles from so called top executives saying I cant play anymore, In Ran We trust.”
Hopkins appeared to be responding to a story from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer last summer in which Breer asked an anonymous team executive what Hopkins has left in the tank. “Not much. He can’t run anymore,” the executive responded.
Hopkins turned 32 earlier this month and is coming off his first 1,000-yard campaign of the last three seasons. The three-time All-Pro averaged 14.1 yards per catch in 2023, his highest mark since his Offensive Player of the Year-caliber years in Houston.
However, prior to last season, Hopkins was limited to just 19 games in 2021 and ‘22 combined due to knee and hamstring injuries and for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.