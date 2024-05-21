Titans' DeAndre Hopkins Offers Odd Multilingual Assessment of Teammate Treylon Burks
All Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had to do was answer one question, paraphrased: are people sleeping on third-year wide receiver Treylon Burks entering a critical season?
Yes, Hopkins could've said. We expect big things from him. All would've been well in the Volunteer State.
Instead Hopkins appeared to express a desire to avoid insulting his teammate—and then immediately did, in German to boot.
"How do I answer that without making a negative sound byte?" Hopkins responded when asked if people were sleeping on Burks. "Nein, that’s no in German."
Regardless of Hopkins's intent, he certainly made it sound like he believed people were not sleeping on Burks after two injury-prone seasons.
Hopkins speaks some German, having taken three years of the language in high school in Central, S.C.; he greeted fans in German when the Titans played the Baltimore Ravens in London on Oct. 15.
When discussing Burks in the future, however, it may be wise to stick to one tongue.