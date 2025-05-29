Titans QB Will Levis Has Blunt Two-Word Admission About Situation After Cam Ward Pick
Quarterback Will Levis's time with the Tennessee Titans has been short and not particularly sweet.
Drafted 33rd in 2023 after a significant draft-day fall, Levis has started 21 games in his two-year career. He has thrown 21 touchdowns against 16 interceptions in those games, and the Titans have won just five of them.
Enter quarterback Cam Ward, the top pick in April's draft. Ward is coming off a stellar season at Miami, and Levis would appear headed for imminent demotion. On Thursday, Levis addressed his likely move to the bench.
“Anyone who’s every been in my situation would agree that it sucks," Levis said via Terry McCormick of Main Street Nashville. "I’m just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day."
Tennessee has seen its win total fall each of the last four seasons—from 12 to seven to six to three in 2024. Whether Levis will be part of the Titans' climb out seems to be an open question—but coach Brian Callahan still seems to think highly of him.
"I see a real improvement in his footwork and his base. His ability to control the football has improved," Callahan said of Levis. "I’ve been really pleased with the work that he’s put in. He’s reacted really well to the room."