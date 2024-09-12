Titans’ Will Levis Says He’s Still a ‘Good Quarterback’ After Ugly Week 1 Performance
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is already feeling more confident with the team in his second season, despite what happened in Week 1.
The Titans lost in dramatic fashion 24–17 to the Chicago Bears after Levis threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter to give the Bears the game-winning touchdown. Levis later called this "a bonehead play," but he isn't letting his mistake bring his confidence down.
In fact, he still thinks he's a "good quarterback in this league" despite his struggles in Week 1.
“There have been times where a game like that would have lingered for days, weeks, and really just kept getting to me, but I didn’t lose sleep Sunday night,” Levis said, via the team’s website. “I know that I’m a good quarterback in this league, and obviously there’s a lot of things to get better on. But watching that tape, I still have that confidence and knowing it’s a fluke play that I can definitely learn from. I still have all the confidence in the world in this team and everything. Just have to come to work the same way regardless of what happens.”
Levis completed 19-of-32 passes for 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while also rushing four times for 36 yards in Sunday's loss. He was also sacked three times and lost a fumble.
Levis and the Titans will have a chance to prove themselves and capture their first win when they face the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.