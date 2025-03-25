Former GM Defends Titans' Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans could look to take a quarterback in next month's draft, effectively ending the Will Levis era for the franchise.
While Levis would have a chance to be a backup for whichever rookie comes in or maybe even begin the season as the starter, it will officially end Tennessee's goal of having him as the vision for the franchise quarterback role.
Levis' play wasn't inspiring in 2024 as he dealt with injuries off the field and turnovers on it. The Titans finished 3-14, which is a sign that Levis won't be successful as a starting quarterback moving forward.
However, not everyone feels this way. Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum still thinks Levis has potential to be a franchise quarterback someday soon.
"Worst case scenario isn't missing on Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders," Tannenbaum said of the Titans. "Worst case scenario is losing out on Will Levis and Will Levis being a franchise quarterback for another team. ... You have to correctly evaluate your own."
New general manager Mike Borgonzi likely took the Titans general manager job knowing he would have a chance to take his own quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick this year or in the future, but he also has a decent idea of the team he wants to have.
Perhaps that starts with a first step of bringing Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders into the building as the go-to guy from Day 1, or maybe that involves Levis getting one last chance to prove to him that 2023 and 2024 were flukey seasons for him.
Either way, Levis is on thin ice with the Titans, and there's a chance he could do a better job with some new scenery and threads in 2025 or beyond.
