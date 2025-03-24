Analyst Reveals Titans Best Offseason Addition
The Tennessee Titans made an interesting variety of moves as a part of this year's free agency class.
Some of those moves were splash signings that jumped off the page, the big one being tackle Dan Moore signing to a four-year, $82 million deal, to help iron out a shaky offensive line unit from 2024.
Most of the other additions were a bit more under-the-radar on lesser value deals, but there was one notable acquisition Tennessee managed to bring onto the roster who could pay major dividends for the season ahead –– that's their signing of interior lineman Kevin Zeitler to a one-year, $9 million contract.
Zeitler enters the mix coming from the Detroit Lions as a veteran plug on an offensive line needing stability, and could effectively play a huge role in this offense's hopeful step forward in 2025. Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron calls his signing the Titans' best move of their free agency:
"Despite turning 35 in early March (happy belated birthday, Kevin), Zeitler hasn’t skipped a beat and is still one of the most consistent guards in the game," Cameron wrote. "He posted the highest PFF run-blocking grade (87.2) of his career in 2024 with the Lions. While his pass-blocking metrics took a step back, he still excelled on true pass sets, grading out in the 91st percentile at the position."
Zeitler immediately enters the Titans' offensive line as one of the best contributors of note, most notably in his mentioned run blocking prowess which showed out as the best of his career last season with Tennessee.
That should mean great things for the Tennessee rushing offense, which suffered a considerable step back in 2024 largely due to the departure of Derrick Henry, coming in as the 27th-ranked rushing offense in the NFL in terms of yards gained. However, even for whoever steps in under center, Zeitler's experience and ability in pass protection will still emerge as a valuable asset.
All at a contract value of under $10 million a year, it's hard to dislike the Titans' decision to add Zeitler into the equation, and if things don't pan out in a worst-case scenario, Tennessee can always cut ties come next offseason.
A low-risk, high-reward for this Titans group in 2025. Time will tell if it pays off.
