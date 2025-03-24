Titans Claim Patriots LB Off Waivers
The Tennessee Titans are adding a former New England Patriots linebacker to the roster this offseason.
Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans have claimed former Patriots linebacker Curtis Jacobs off of waivers. He originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason as an undrafted free agent but was waived before the regular season and joined New England.
"Two players the Patriots cut recently were claimed off waivers today: Guard Lecitus Smith is headed to the Steelers, while LB Curtis Jacobs joins the Titans," Pelissero wrote on X.
Jacobs played in nine games and made two starts for the Patriots as a rookie this past season while totaling four total tackles. He saw 136 snaps on special teams and 23 on defense.
Jacobs could have been a depth piece on New England's defense next season for first-year Patriots and former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel but will now instead look to contribute to a revamped linebacker group.
The Titans have made a slew of changes to their defense so far this offseason. Tennessee parted ways with linebackers Harold Landry III and Jack Gibbens, who both signed with the Patriots, along with trading linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys.
