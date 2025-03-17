Titans Scouting Report: Penn State Star Abdul Carter
While many people believe the Tennessee Titans will select quarterback Cam Ward at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, Abdul Carter shouldn’t be overlooked.
After all, he may be the best player available on April 24.
Scouting Report
Through his stellar career with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Abdul Carter quickly established himself as one of the top defensive prospects in college football.
Known for his athleticism, explosiveness, and versatility, Carter played a pivotal role in Penn State's defense across a variety of schemes. That included on-ball roles and linebacker duties, the latter was most prominent prior to the 2024 season when he transitioned to more edge work.
Carter is really to make an impact at the next level immediately. He could prove to have the type of rookie ability we saw from Khalil Mack back in 2014. And it seems he’ll almost certainly be selected earlier than Mack who was picked No. 5 overall.
At the heart of Carter’s playmaking ability is his rare combination of size, speed, and strength. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing around the 250-pound range, he has an ideal frame for an edge rusher. While many at his position stand above 6-3, Carter’s long arms and impressive flexibility close the gap, making him a constant threat to offensive linemen and quarterbacks alike.
A specific tool that sets Carter apart is his incredible burst off the line of scrimmage, consistently weaponizing his quickness to beat blockers and apply pressure. This burst is particularly noticeable in obvious passing situations, capable of quickly engaging with a variety of violent pass-rushing techniques to disrupt plays.
Statistics:
- 2022: (13 games) 56 total tackles, 11 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 4 PD, 2 FF
- 2023: (13 games) 48 total tackles, 6 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PD, 1 FF
- 2024: (13 games) 68 total tackles, 24 TFL, 12 sacks, 4 PD, 2 FF
While Carter is primarily known as an edge rusher, his skill set allows him to be flexible within the defensive scheme. Penn State applied its star defender as an outside linebacker and as a defensive end, depending on the situation. His ability to drop into coverage is an asset, as he can cover running backs, tight ends, and even some wide receivers, demonstrating agility and intelligence in his assignments. This ability to play multiple roles gives his coaches flexibility in terms of scheme and game planning.
Conversely, that flexibility coupled with his overwhelming combination of speed and power can greatly complicate scheming and game planning among opposing offensive staffs.
Carter’s ability to rush the passer is what makes him truly special. Much like Mack coming out of Buffalo over a decade ago, his explosiveness off the snap and his violent, efficient hands allow Carter to shed blocks and generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
**Click here for Carter's 2024 highlights on YouTube**
In recent years, Carter became the most feared defensive player in the Big Ten. His relentless motor and drive to finish plays have resulted in numerous forced fumbles and tackles for loss, further elevating his value as a pass rusher.
One could argue that Carter was both the best edge and the best linebacker in college football in 2024. His stock has risen accordingly.
His blend of athleticism, versatility, and playmaking ability makes him a potential No. 1 overall pick, and most definitely a top-five pick. As he continues to refine his technique, Carter’s ceiling as both a pass rusher and a versatile defender could make him a star in any NFL defense.
