Titans Projected to Land New QB, WR Duo
The Tennessee Titans are primed to take a quarterback at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.
The team currently has Will Levis and Brandon Allen under center, so there isn't a whole lot of talent compared to the other 31 organizations in the league.
That's why NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter has the Titans taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft next month.
"Ward's been my top pick for the Titans since they secured the No. 1 overall selection because elite quarterback play is required to make it through the AFC gauntlet. His four-plus years of starting experience at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami are a major asset, as are his playmaking ability and toughness," Reuter writes.
If Ward were to come to the Titans, he would have the chance to throw to Calvin Ridley and Van Jefferson, but the team should look to add another receiver into the mix.
For the Titans' second-round pick in Reuter's mock draft, Tennessee selected Missouri wideout Luther Burden III with the No. 35 overall selection.
"They're gonna get a playmaker," Missouri quarterback Brady Cook said of Burden via Missouri Tigers On SI. "Someone who can change the game when he has the ball in his hands. That’s Luther's thing, he’s the superstar. Get him the ball, he’s gonna make special things happen."
Burden was the fifth receiver taken behind Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, and Texas duo Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond.
Burden has been viewed as a potential first-round pick, so he might not be available for the Titans to take him, but if he falls to Day 2, he should be one of the top choices worth considering with the pick.
