Titans Land Franchise Quarterback In Latest Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans have had added several notable pieces to their roster thus far in free agency. Dan Moore and Kevin Zeitler come in to help re-tool the NFL offensive line, and the additions of Cody Barton and Dre'Mont Jones will hopefully help the Titans improve from a rough year in 2024.
One thing the Titans haven't yet added is a franchise quarterback. With Sam Darnold signing elsewhere, and Tennessee seemingly not entertaining the likes of Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, their eyes seem focused on the NFL Draft and the No. 1 overall pick to find their next signal-caller. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media believes that is the route the Titans will go that route and take Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
"As we inch closer to the draft, it’s beginning to look more and more likely that Ward will be the first overall pick, whether it’s to the Titans or one of the QB-needy teams that sit close behind them in the order, if one were to trade up to No. 1," Jeremiah writes. "In this case, Tennessee stays put and gets a fresh start at the position."
The current collection of quarterbacks on the Titans' roster are Will Levis, whose time as the starter in Tennessee is all but guaranteed to be over after being replaced by Mason Rudolph a season ago, and Brandon Allen.
Drafting Ward and starting this clock over with a quarterback on a rookie contract and hoping he can be the franchise guy is the smart thing to do, and it feels like what the Titans will do.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!