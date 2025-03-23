Titans Best Trade Asset Could Be Underrated Defender
The Tennessee Titans' major concerns this offseason have revolved around the offensive side of the ball. Whether the conversations center on the quarterback situation for the season ahead, the weapons the said signal caller will throw to, or who's set to be on the starting line to protect, it's all been one main focus.
However, the Titans may also decide down the line this offseason to take a look at making a move on the defensive side of the ball. It's a unit that showcased potential last season through its place as the second-ranked defense for yards allowed but needs to make a few shifts and upgrades to take that next step.
In the eyes of some, perhaps one of those changes to move the needle could be pivoting off a valuable name in the secondary to acquire more pieces or young talent for their retooling.
Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker threw out the idea of the Titans utilizing safety Amani Hooker as a trade piece, noting the defensive back as the team's best asset on the roster in a potential deal.
"The Titans upgraded a roster devoid of much star power in free agency, but there still aren’t a ton of immediate or realistic trade assets. One player who might qualify as an underrated option is Hooker," Locker wrote. "While playing 848 snaps — third on Tennessee — Hooker notched a solid 66.3 PFF coverage grade with just a 68.4 passer rating allowed when targeted. Plus, the Titans will return safety Quandre Diggs and signed Xavier Woods. The 26-year-old Hooker, on the books for just one more year, is a versatile chess piece who teams might go after."
Hooker, Tennessee's talented young safety, could be a tantalizing potential mover for the Titans brass to look towards in the event they wanted to shake up the roster in a trade.
Of course, he could be a component of their aspired rebuild combining his timeline fit and tenure on this defense, and may be best off remaining on board entirely. However, perhaps he could be parlayed into a deal to be moved elsewhere and to pile together more talent.
Hooker comes off a solid season in Nashville collecting 71 combined tackles, nine passes defended, and five interceptions while starting in all 14 games he suited up for. For a team searching for that extra boost in the secondary for a dynamic playmaker in the secondary, he could provide exactly that while offering Tennessee a worthwhile package in return.
Odds are, Hooker factors into the Titans' secondary for 2025 to help build off a budding previous campaign, but don't be shocked if the consideration is there for Tennessee to entertain the concept of shipping him out for the right price.
