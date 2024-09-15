Jets LB Carted Off Field vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans have a lead on the New York Jets, and things may not be getting much easier for their opponent.
Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was limping to the sideline and eventually moved on to a golf cart to be brought to the locker room.
The Jets have announced that Mosley has suffered a foot injury and is questionable to return for today's game against the Titans.
If Mosley remains out for the Jets, it will be a big loss for their defense. He's a five-time Pro Bowl linebacker, having last made it in 2022. He's also been extremely healthy and reliable, playing in all but one game since 2021.
Mosley suffered the injury on the first play of a 10-play drive by the Titans while they were up 7-0. Titans running back Tony Pollard ran the ball for a 15-yard gain, and Jets safety Chuck Clark was also called for a horse collar penalty, which tacked on another 15 yards. The play got the Titans close to midfield on the first play.
During the drive, the Titans started at the 16-yard line, but advanced all the way to the Jets red zone. The biggest play on the drive came on another penalty on 3rd down when Will Levis was tackled by Jermaine Johnson, which erased a big stop and started a new set of downs for the Titans.
The Titans would have scored, but on 3rd and Goal at the 6-yard line, Levis fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
The Titans are in control of the game once again, and Mosley's injury should help them, but if Tennessee continues to make mistakes and keep the Jets in the game, they may be due for another loss.
