Former Titans QB Throws First NFL TD
Tennessee Titans fans are looking on as Malik Willis becomes the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers after Jordan Love suffered a knee injury in the season opener in Brazil.
Willis came into Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts with 12 appearances and three starts in his career, but he didn't have a touchdown.
That's changed now that Willis found wide receiver Dontaytvion Wicks for a touchdown in the first quarter. Here's a look at the play:
In Willis's first pass for positive yardage in the game, the play sent Wicks in motion on 3rd & 4 inside the red zone. Wicks ran his route towards the sideline and went untouched going into the end zone, resulting in a Packers touchdown.
The touchdown gave the Packers a two-score lead, which is an important cushion for them against the Colts. The Packers are in need of a win after losing their season opener to the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paolo last week. They were also thrown into disarray by losing Love to injury and thrusting Willis into the spotlight.
Willis was acquired by the Packers in a trade in late August when the 32 teams around the league were finalizing their 53-man rosters. Willis was being considered as a third-string quarterback for the Titans, but the Packers came in asking for his services for a 2025 seventh-round pick.
Willis likely didn't expect to play so soon for the Packers, but he is coming in at a very important time for Green Bay. The first month of the season is important for building momentum, and it's tough to do that with a quarterback who hasn't been with the team for even a month, but Willis appears to be doing well given the circumstances.
Next week, Willis and the Packers come to Nashville to face off against the Titans.
