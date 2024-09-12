Packers Again Urged to Sign Former Titans QB
The Green Bay Packers have made no move to bring in another quarterback following the Jordan Love injury. There is optimism that Love could return to the field even without missing a game, but the Packers are still being urged to consider bringing in another signal caller, who happens to be a former Tennessee Titans starter.
Bleacher Report recently urged Green Bay to sign Ryan Tannehill once again.
"The Packers really can't afford to roll with Willis and Sean Clifford for multiple weeks, and Ryan Tannehill is the best option available on the open market. The 36-year-old put up elite numbers just a few years ago and has tons of experience compared to Willis and Clifford, who have a combined zero career touchdown passes to three interceptions."
Even if Love is able to return in Week 2, which seems very unlikely, the Packers would be wise to bring in a better backup for the rest of the season. Tannehill would be able to stay ready in case something else happens.
Malik Willis and Sean Clifford simply aren't great starting options for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. Both quarterbacks have potential, but they wouldn't give Green Bay the kind of presence needed to win consistently.
Tannehill wouldn't necessarily be able to power the Packers to a Super Bowl, but he's the kind of game manager that could keep the team in contention and allow other players to win games.
More than likely, Green Bay won't end up signing Tannehill. They seem set to move forward with Willis and Clifford until Love returns. Hopefully, they don't end up regretting that decision.
However, if the front office does decide that they should bring in some more consistent help behind Love even when the starting quarterback is back, Tannehill would be the best possible option unless they want to pursue a trade.
It will be interesting to see how the Packers fare throughout the rest of the season. The hope is that Love can return within the next couple of weeks.
As for Tannehill, it seems likely that he'll remain a free agent and wait for the right opportunity to emerge at some point during the season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!