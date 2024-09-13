Titans Turning Page for Jets Game
The Tennessee Titans are winless going into their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets, and they are hoping to change their fortunes as they return to Nashville for their home opener.
Despite leading 17-0 in their season opener against the Chicago Bears, the Titans surrendered 24 unanswered points in the second half, leading to a stunning loss to open the season.
Even though the result wasn't what the Titans are looking for, they aren't dwelling too much on their performance from last week.
"I don't think anyone had their head down after the game," Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Obviously, it wasn't what we wanted but we're playing a good football team this Sunday. So, we have to turn the page."
There is a massive difference between being 1-1 and 0-2, and the Titans don't want to start their play at home on the wrong foot. The game against the Jets will be a challenge, but it's a winnable test for the Titans as they look to find confidence to help build some momentum.
The Titans offense played well before they beat themselves in the second half, and the defense has a lot to be excited about in only surrendering 148 yards of total offense against the Bears in their Week 1 match. Both units had some positives to take away from the game against the Bears.
While this week should provide tougher and more experienced competition in Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, the Titans are hoping to prove their doubters wrong.
Many believe the Titans are underdogs going against the Jets, but if they can prove those people wrong and grab a win, it should cement their status as a team that can hang against some of the stiffer competition in the league.
