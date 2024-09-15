Titans Rule Out Six Players vs. Jets
The Tennessee Titans and New York Jets are warming up for their Week 2 matchup at Nissan Stadium, and each team had a relatively healthy week of practice all around.
That makes the decision on who to sit for today's game merely a decision of talent and matchups.
Here's a look at each team's inactive list:
Jets
OL Max Mitchell
OT Carter Warren
DL Leonard Taylor III
DL Eric Watts
RB Israel Abanikanda
CB D.J. Reed
The most notable inactive for the Jets is cornerback D.J. Reed, who was limited in practice this week with a knee injury but didn't participate in the team's final run before traveling to Nashville. He is joined by five healthy scratches on the inactive list.
The Jets will also be without star pass rusher Haason Reddick, who continues to hold out amidst a contract dispute following his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. He misses another game check, which costs him nearly $800,000.
Titans
DB Julius Wood
LB James Williams
OL John Ojukwu
TE David Martin-Robinson
TE Thomas Odukoya
LB Caleb Murphy
The Titans will have Jamal Adams make his team debut, and Julius Wood will take his place on the inactive list.
Linebackers James Williams and Caleb Murphy are also on the sideline as healthy scratches after playing last week. This means that linebackers Ali Gaye and Otis Reese IV are in and will make their season debut after sitting out last week's opener against the Chicago Bears.
Offensive lineman John Ojukwu and tight ends David Martin-Robinson and Thomas Odukoya are healthy scratches for the second consecutive week, meaning the Titans will only have Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle and Nick Vannett at the tight end spot.
This is good news for the Titans as they roll out a very healthy squad going into their home opener against the Jets.
