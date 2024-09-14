Why Titans Must Beat Jets
The Tennessee Titans didn't want to start their season with a loss, but that's exactly what happened when they played the Chicago Bears in Week 1.
A loss in Week 2 against the New York Jets could sink their ship for the rest of the NFL season.
While there are 15 games to go after this week, teams that start 0-2 since 1990 have only made the playoffs 14.4 percent of the time. Just 14 of the 97 winless teams after Week 2 end up playing in the postseason.
The Houston Texans were able to accomplish this feat last year, coming on top of the AFC South against the Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, but it's a hole that Tennessee hopes it doesn't have to climb out of.
The Titans are already seen as a team that will have a tough time making it to the poseason this year. Will Levis is in just his second season and he only has 10 career starts under his belt, and the team is adjusting to a new coaching staff led by rookie head coach Brian Callahan.
Every game in the NFL counts because there are just a handful of them, and only half of those come at home. Games played at Nissan Stadium also have that added emphasis, especially the first one. The Titans faithful is expected to come out in droves to cheer their team on against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, and Tennessee hopes to pull one out for its fans.
Regardless of the history and the home venue, a win would give the Titans a major morale boost and some momentum as they try to get their season started.
Kickoff between the Jets and Titans is set for tomorrow at 12 p.m. CT.
