Titans Coach Addresses Joe Burrow, Will Levis Comparisons
The Tennessee Titans are hoping quarterback Will Levis emerges into the franchise guy. He's done enough work to be given the keys to the offense without any competition this offseason, and now he has a chance to prove himself.
He'll also do that under a new coach in Brian Callahan, who worked with Joe Burrow for his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Callahan isn't comparing the two situations.
"Will (Levis) is not Joe, and that's okay," Callahan said. "We can still be a really good football team, and Will (Levis) can be a really good quarterback. He doesn't have to be Joe Burrow. He just needs to be Will Levis. But there's a lot of things that I take from our experiences there that kind of make me who I am, and my core philosophy of offensive football is a huge part of that. So, there's a lot to take from those experiences."
There should only be an expectation for Levis to be himself, not the "next Joe Burrow." And to have that come from coach should put Levis at ease a little bit. The two quarterbacks, while similar, have their differences and they won't be running an identical offense like the one that operated under Callahan in Cincinnati.
The Bengals had a lot of success, reaching a Super Bowl with Callahan guiding the offense, but the first-year head coach plans to work towards Levis's strengths in hopes of building something new (and possibly better) in Tennessee than what transpired in Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!