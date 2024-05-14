Titans Rookie WR Impressing Early
The Tennessee Titans have made a lot of changes to their receiving corps this offseason, signing Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency.
However, they also made an exciting addition in the draft last month, selecting Tulane's Jha'Quan Jackson in the sixth round.
Jackson may not crack the starting lineup as a receiver in his rookie season with Ridley, Boyd, Treylon Burks and DeAndre Hopkins ahead of him on the depth chart, but he may have a chance to earn a spot on the team as a return specialist.
"You see his speed, you see his suddenness and his quickness, things that made him a productive returner, things that made him a productive receiver," coach Brian Callahan said. "So, it was good to see. We didn't ask a lot of those guys today in terms of route tree. But you can see his change of direction. You can see that his ability to get in and out of cuts. The quickness is pretty impressive to start. So, we'll see how it progresses."
Given the new return rules entering the NFL this season, teams will have to change their game plans in regards to how they handle kickoffs. Jackson returned 35 kickoffs during his career at Tulane, making him an option for the Titans. The sixth-round pick has more experience on punts, returning 59 throughout his collegiate career.
It's still very early towards figuring out the return roles for the Titans, but Jackson has left a good first impression that will get him some consideration as the offseason rolls along.
