Titans Coach Explains Offseason Philosophy
The Tennessee Titans are in their first offseason under new head coach Brian Callahan, and with that comes a change in how things are done.
Callahan, unlike his predecessor Mike Vrabel, is a first-time head coach, but he has been around the NFL for nearly 15 years, so this isn't his first rodeo. If the Titans didn't trust in his vision, he wouldn't be the coach.
Callahan has a lot to learn as a new head coach, but he wants to set a strong foundation to work off of.
"There's a lot of work from now until we kick off," Callahan said during rookie minicamp. "And this is just a portion of that work. And so, every day that we come out here and we don't make the same mistake twice is really one of the biggest things I tell guys, because a lot of this is new. And so, if you make a mistake, correct it and don't make it again, and you stack days like that together, you end up being a pretty good football team usually. And so, that's the message."
It's going to take a lot of work in order to figure things out for the Titans, but it's early in the process before they start to get ready for games in four months' time.
But Callahan is pleased with where the Titans are in their journey towards winning games in September.
"I love what these guys are about," Callahan said. "I love the way they come to work every day. I love the intensity that they come practice with in April and May, it's pretty fantastic. So, really proud of what they've done so far."
If the Titans continue along this trajectory, they will have Callahan thrilled in the fall.
