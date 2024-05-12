New O-Line Guru Brings Rare Opportunity to Titans
NASHVILLE — During a recent press conference, a reporter asked Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan about his decision to leave the Cleveland Browns and join his son Brian on the Titans coaching staff. Callahan's love for football and family was evident in his enthusiastic response to the question.
The elder Callahan's arrival in Nashville marks a significant shift in the team dynamics. With a wealth of experience and a reputation as one of the best teachers of offensive line play in National Football League history, his addition to the coaching staff, led by Brian Callahan as head coach, is poised to make a profound impact on the team's performance.
The 67-year-old Bill sees this as a unique opportunity to help his son and win games.
"I just felt compelled to help him," Bill Callahan told reporters. "I felt that at this juncture of my career... God willing, how many years do I have left? I just really wanted to help him. I wanted to help the Titans, and help (Brian) succeed. It was really kind of a no-brainer in that regard. It's family, and I want to see him succeed just like any parent wants to see their children succeed. It's rare, it's unique, and so, yeah, I'm fired up about it."
Bill Callahan has an impressive NFL coaching career of 22 seasons, during which he has coached the offensive line and served as an offensive coordinator for seven years. Under his guidance, 14 offensive linemen have earned 35 Pro Bowl selections. In the last four seasons, he coached the offensive line of the Browns. In his first season with the Browns in 2020, the right tackle Jack Conklin was named a first-team All-Pro. The guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller were also recognized and named to the second team. Bitonio and Teller excelled in the 2021 season and were named All-Pros again.
The Titans hope the elder Callahan can do similar with an offensive line that was one of the worst in the NFL last season. He believes it's possible and is motivated by the chance to put his son Brian in the best position to win as the Titans coach.
"I was overwhelmed that he got the job," Callahan said. "It is beyond anything that I ever imagined for him. I just remember times when he was a teenager going to training camp when I coached with the Raiders, and he'd be out there throwing with Jerry Rice, and out there with Rich Gannon. I never thought it would come to this junction where he is right now.
"I am incredibly proud of what he's done. Of course, all of my children, I am proud of them. But the steps that Brian has taken to do it on his own – it was his own path, his own journey. It was earned, and he was completely dedicated and driven to do this. I am so proud of him and so excited as well."
