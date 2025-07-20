Titans Have Uncertainty in Pass Rush
The Tennessee Titans are going to learn a lot about their pass rush unit during this year's training camp.
Harold Landry III is no longer part of the team, which means others have to step up for the Titans.
Titans Wire contributor Mark Mihalko identified who he thinks would make the 53-man roster after training camp. He thinks Arden Key and Dre'Mont Jones will start while second-round rookie Femi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell and Lorenzo Carter will serve as the backups.
"Key is the only entrenched starter on the edge after the Titans overhauled the unit during the offseason. Jones has the inside track to start opposite Key, but will see a significant push from second-rounder Femi Oladejo once he reports to camp," Mihalko wrote.
"Currently, Oladejo is in limbo, like most of the second-round picks, as teams attempt to navigate a new contract structure following the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns' decision to fully guarantee their picks' contracts. Harrell and Carter will be battling it out for depth positions and could be on the bubble."
The Titans are going to need others stepping up in Landry's absence, so Key could be a player that makes a larger impact.
Outside of Key, the other contributions are to be determined. It remains to be seen how much Oladejo will do in his rookie season because of his contract situation. The Titans might not have Oladejo play as much as they originally hoped.
Oladejo's contract situation could force the Titans to rely more on others. He has until early next week to negotiate a deal with the Titans or a holdout could happen with the second-round pick out of UCLA.
Oladejo and the Titans are expected to report to training camp on Tuesday.
