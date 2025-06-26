Analyst Explores Idea Where Titans Trade Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans have Cam Ward as their starting quarterback, but before he was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, there were rumors of the New York Giants showing significant interest in the Heisman Trophy finalist.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin looked into the idea of the Titans not taking Ward and going elsewhere with their top pick.
"Embattled general manager Joe Schoen lived up to his promise to "look under every rock" for quarterback help this offseason, adding not one but three new passers in Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart," Benjamin wrote.
"Thing is, he may have settled for just one, had he gotten his wish. After failing to acquire Stafford in a blockbuster trade, Schoen's Giants wereto land the No. 1 pick in the draft, with Miami's Cam Ward the anticipated target."
"What if the Tennessee Titans hadn't been smitten with Ward -- or just so desperate for their own new signal-caller -- and actually dealt the top pick to Big Blue? We might be preparing for Ward to open the 2025 season as the new face of the Giants with head coach Brian Daboll finally set to deploy a gunslinger with long-term promise."
If the Titans selected Abdul Carter — who went to the Giants with the No. 3 pick — they would have that pass rusher they are seeking.
There would also have been a chance for the Titans to take a quarterback on Day 2, like Alabama's Jalen Milroe, to challenge Will Levis for the starting job.
Tennessee would likely have given Levis one more shot to start, but the team's ceiling wouldn't have been as high as it is now. The Titans made the right decision to maximize their potential.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!