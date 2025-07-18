Titans Urged To Trade Former First-Round Pick
The Tennessee Titans came into the 2025 offseason as the NFL's worst team, finishing with the worst record in the league in 2024 and earning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee has been active this offseason, though, to make strides towards more wins.
The Titans signed a pair of offensive linemen to better protect their first-round pick, Cam Ward. Left tackle Dan Moore comes over from Pittsburgh, and star guard Kevin Zeitler joins the team after a year in Detroit with the Lions. In addition, Tennessee signed veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett to add reliable depth. In the draft, they brought in Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor to strengthen the receiving corps. They also drafted Penn State safety Kevin Winston to strengthen their secondary.
While the Titans have gotten better, there is one player whose days in Tennessee feel numbered. Treylon Burks was drafted in the first round by the Titans in 2022 - the same night Tennessee traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was expected to fill that void immediately, which set up unreal expectations from the moment he was drafted.
Burks has failed to reach those lofty expectations, but also hasn't even been a serviceable No. 1 receiver, which is why Matt Holder of Bleacher Report says the Titans should do all they can to trade the former first-round pick.
"It's hard to imagine the Titans can get anything more than a seventh-round pick for Burks, but at this point, even that would be worth the trade," Holder writes. "The 2022 18th overall selection heads into training camp buried on the depth chart and as a cut candidate. So, Tennessee might as well see if it can get anything in return for him."
Burks had just four catches in 2024 and has 53 career catches.
