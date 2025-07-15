Titans' Jeffery Simmons Could Have Best Year Yet
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is going into his seventh season with the franchise that drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Simmons has grown from young prospect to the leader of the defense throughout his time with the Titans, making him one of the best defensive tackles in the league.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt thinks the best is yet to come with Simmons and he could have even more of an impact with the Titans in the upcoming season.
"Heading into his seventh NFL season, the Titans are counting on Simmons returning to a dominating presence on the defensive line," Wyatt wrote.
"In an effort to maximize his ability, Simmons lost roughly 20 pounds this offseason, and when he showed up for minicamp, he looked explosive. Simmons led the Titans with 42 quarterback pressures in 2024, when he also tallied five sacks and was second on the team with 76 tackles. Simmons wants to impact games even more this fall, and he'll use training camp to get primed and ready to disrupt."
Simmons' lighter figure makes him more prone to pressure the quarterback, which is something the Titans need more of on the defensive line.
The Titans lost top pass rusher Harold Landry III this past offseason after he signed with the New England Patriots, so the team will need someone else to fill in that void.
The team signed pass rushers in Dre'Mont Jones and Lorenzo Carter, but Simmons is taking it upon himself to do better even though he doesn't rush from the outside.
Simmons' commitment to his craft is a sign of leadership and the Titans are fortunate to have a player like him.
Simmons will report to training camp on July 22.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!