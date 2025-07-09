Former Pro Bowler Sounds Off on Titans' Tony Pollard
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is entering his second season in Nashville and his seventh in the NFL.
Pollard ran for 1,079 yards in his first season with the Titans, proving he can still be one of the better running backs in the league.
However, NFL.com analyst and former Jacksonville Jaguars star Maurice Jones-Drew ranked all 32 starting running backs in the league and placed Pollard at No. 23.
"Pollard was a bright spot last season for a Titans offense that seriously sputtered, recording his third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaign," Jones-Drew wrote.
"The veteran running back should again get ample opportunity to pound the rock under Brian Callahan, helping No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward settle in at quarterback."
The running backs that ranked below Pollard were RJ Harvey (Denver Broncos), Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs), D'Andre Swift (Chicago Bears), De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins), Travis Etienne (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jaylen Warren (Pittsburgh Steelers), Jerome Ford (Cleveland Browns), Chase Brown (Cincinnati Bengals) and Javonte Williams (Dallas Cowboys).
Pollard, 28, has two years remaining on his contract with the Titans, which aligns with backup Tyjae Spears' timeline as well. Spears is a third-year pro out of Tulane who could challenge Pollard for some carries in the backfield.
If Spears is healthy, Pollard may not get as many carries as he did last season.
That being said, Pollard should be able to lead the Titans backfield for a second consecutive year. He is the player best equipped to lead the Titans in the backfield and the team's success will largely be tied to how well he does.
Pollard and the Titans are soaking up the final days of their offseason before they head back to the practice facility for training camp. Players begin reporting on July 22.
