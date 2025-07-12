Cam Ward Has High Praise For Titans WR
The Tennessee Titans have a young receiving corps that will catch passes from Cam Ward in the upcoming season.
While there are young players added into the mix, there are some veterans that can help make Ward's life a little easier in his rookie season.
Leading the way is Calvin Ridley, who was praised by Ward in a recent vlog of his.
“That boy there: different," Ward said of Ridley h/t A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze.
"How he moves, everything. Now that I see what a receiver's supposed to be like, that's why I'm glad like Elic (Ayomanor), Chim (Dike), (Xavier Restrepo), Bryce (Oliver), all the guys in our room, I'm glad they’ve got him because I ain't never threw to no receiver like him, that moves like him, can cut like him. And that boy he ain’t selfish either. Like he wants the rookies, all of us, he wants us to do better than him because he going to get his one-on-ones.”
Ridley is going into his second season with the Titans and he wants things to be different than they were a year ago. He didn't sign a four-year deal with Tennessee just to lose a lot, so he wants to do whatever it will take to ensure that doesn't happen in the final three years of his deal.
Working with a No. 1 overall pick is a cool opportunity, so Ridley is making the most of it. He knows he can be incredibly valuable towards winning with his mentorship and leadership skills, so those will be on full display all season long for the Titans.
Ridley, Ward and the rest of their teammates will report to the team's practice facility for training camp on July 22.
