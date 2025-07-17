Titans LB Could Surprise in Training Camp
Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams Sr. is going into his second season with the team.
A seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Miami, Williams clawed his way onto the 53-man roster for the Titans last season.
Now, Williams is looking to take an additional step forward in the 2025 season by trying to claim a starting spot on the Titans defense.
"A seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Titans, Williams played in 13 games, with one start, and tallied 19 tackles on defense, in addition to seven more on special teams, during his rookie season," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
"A year later, Williams will enter camp more comfortable at a position he's still learning – he was a college safety – after an offseason when he emerged as a serious candidate to win a starting job next to Barton. At this point, I think he's trying to hold off [Cedric] Gray."
Williams, 22, is still trying to adjust from life as a defensive back to a linebacker, but his time with the Titans last season helped him get even better. Now that he has a year under his belt at the position, he could feel comfortable enough to see more snaps at linebacker.
Standing 6-4 and weighing 231 pounds, Williams has the ideal speed and power needed to be a linebacker in the NFL.
The Titans could also get creative by disguising him as a safety in some specific coverages that could make the team more dangerous.
Williams will be given a shot to win the starting job, but he'll have to earn it as other middle linebackers are also in the running for the first-string opportunity next to Cody Barton.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!