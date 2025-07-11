Titans Named Second-Worst Team in NFL
The Tennessee Titans were the worst team in the NFL in 2024, which led to the addition of quarterback Cam Ward as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After going through a season of weekly Will Levis meme plays through the first month and a half of the year, Mason Rudolph ended up starting roughly half the team's games en route to a three-win season.
That said, the Titans have brought in multiple new talents on offense. They signed left tackle Dan Moore and right guard Kevin Zeitler to ensure better protection for Ward. They also signed veteran wideout Tyler Lockett and drafted receiver Elic Ayomanor out of Stanford, who has the potential to be a Day One starter as a fourth-round pick.
Despite these additions, the Titans don't have high expectations from many around the league, including the staff at Bleacher Report. In a recent piece ranking every team's offense in the NFL, the Titans were ranked as the second-worst unit in the NFL ahead of only the New Orleans Saints.
"The most critical piece of the puzzle is now in place after the Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward with this year's No. 1 overall pick," Brent Sobleski writes. "Ward has the natural arm talent and playmaking ability to be a serious candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, depending on how quickly he adapts to the professional game. Odds are in his favor since he played at three different colleges and excelled at all three, while increasing his level of competition each step of the way. However, Tennessee's roster, as a whole, is still somewhat lacking."
Considering the New York Giants also exist, it seems unfair to put the Titans as low as No. 31 in the rankings. Should Ward develop any chemistry with a respectable trio of pass-catchers, the Titans will exceed these expectations.
