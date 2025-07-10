Trade Proposal Sends Titans WR To AFC West
The Tennessee Titans have addressed the wide receiver position very heavily in 2025. They signed Tyler Lockett as a reliable veteran presence, and also brought in Van Jefferson for depth. In the 2025 NFL Draft, they selected big-bodied wide receiver Elic Ayomanor from Stanford, who is in line to win a starting job as a fourth-round pick. The Titans also signed Cam Ward's college teammate Xavier Restrepo as an undrafted free agent. All of these moves, along with Calvin Ridley returning, gives Tennessee a new-look corps of pass-catchers.
One player who will all but certainly be on the outside looking in because of these moves is former first-round pick Treylon Burks. The Arkansas product was drafted in 2022 directly after the Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. That instant pressure and expectation for him to be the No. 1 guy doomed him from Day One, and he never panned out to what the Titans thought he could be. Because of this, many believe Burks will be traded or released ahead of the 2025 season. Should a trade come together, though, Cory Woodroof of For The Win says the Raiders and Titans should make a deal.
"Burks' time in Tennessee feels nigh, as the former first-round receiver has struggled to live up to his draft status because of injuries," Woodroof wrote.
"If any team in the NFL could take a flier on a former first-round wideout, it's the Raiders. Las Vegas has real questions at receiver, and Burks could contend for a starting role or a key depth role in Chip Kelly's offense. Particularly with quarterback Geno Smith throwing the ball, we'd love to see Burks try to really get his NFL career going with one of the most pass-happy quarterbacks in the NFL. While the Titans would probably have to settle for a late pick, a fresh start feels right for all parties involved. The Raiders could be a nice landing spot for Burks at this point, and the Titans could give its younger receivers more reps," Woodroof continued.
In three seasons, Burks has 53 catches for 699 yards and one touchdown.
