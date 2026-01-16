Titans Rookie Class Fails to Crack ESPN Top 10

Time and time again, it was the rookies who stood out during the Tennessee Titans 2025 season.

Sadly for them, they still failed to crack ESPN's Top 10 rankings. When looking at every team's 2025 rookie class, the Titans' ended with the No. 11 ranking.

Led by rookie quarterback Cam Ward, Ward was forced to throw to a trio of fourth round picks. Wide receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike each did great in their respective roles, and tight end Gunnar Helm is primed for a breakout season in 2026.

Elsewhere, three Titans defensive players failed to make much of an impact. Overall, the Titans 2025 rookie class could've been much worse, though they had a far higher ceiling.

Titans Rookie Class Sits At No. 11

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) broke up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

With 32 teams in the league, the Titans managed to put together a better rookie class than roughly one third of the league. Knowing they changed head coaches and play callers just a few weeks into the season, that's even more impressive.

ESPN's Aaron Schatz wrote, "No. 1 pick Cam Ward was not good from a statistical perspective, with a 33.1 QBR. Ward took a league-high 55 sacks and completed less than 60% of his passes. These stats are a part of why the Titans are down here at No. 11 despite starting a rookie quarterback all season. However, most film watchers strongly believe that Ward played well despite those stats and was victimized by a poor supporting cast."

Ward's stats far from told the entire story. Schatz mentioned Ayomanor and Dike combining for 89 receptions for 938 yards as the two held down the Titans receiving core with veteran Calvin Ridley out due to an injury and Tyler Lockett requesting his release. Should Tennessee move on from Chig Okonkwo in the offseason, Helm will have no choice but to expand on his 44 catches for 357 yards with two touchdowns.

Titans Need Defensive Reinforcements

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) and cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) run onto the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons can't do everything, but he sure left his mark on this team. Not only did Simmons contribute big-time numbers, but linebacker Cedric Gray nearly led the league in tackles despite missing one game due to a concussion.

Kevin Winston Jr. was this team's top rookie defender as he finished his inaugural season with 34 total tackles. Winston Jr, a third-round safety, was joined by sixth-round cornerback Marcus Harris who had 28 total tackles himself. Keep in mind, the team's No. 52 overall pick, linebacker Femi Oladejo, only played six games this season. As long as he's healthy next year, that'll be another huge name to add to this defense.

