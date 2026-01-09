Titans GM Has Full Confidence in Cam Ward

Most of the Tennessee Titans' current allotment of national attention is painstakingly focused on their ongoing search for a new head coach. This is rightfully so, at least to some extent, given the heightened importance of the eventual hire in the wake of Brian Callahan's sudden firing earlier this season. The franchise can't afford to make a mistake of those proportions once more.

Yet a headline that has taken a temporary backseat - one that dominated the final few weeks of Tennessee's 3-14 year - is that of rookie quarterback Cam Ward's skyrocketing improvement in the latter leg of his first ever campaign.

Ending the year with 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns (to just 7 interceptions), Ward went from suffering more turnovers than scores to being widely viewed as one of the most impressive stories in his class. Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, amidst the coaching search, took the time to praise Ward for what he's done for the team in just one season under center.

The Franchise QB

"The way that he was able to battle back, and to get better down the stretch," started Borgonzi, "in the face of adversity, that's why we loved him coming out." According to Borgonzi, one of the cardinal aspects of Ward's game that drew the team to him initially was his resilient style of play.

“His ability to push through... it's been his whole life, his whole career, it's been really impressive" he continued. "I’m really hopeful for Cam here... he’s our franchise quarterback. We took him No. 1 for a reason.”

"He's just very steady," Borgonzi said. "Sometimes you have to kick him out of the building," he joked, commending Ward's work ethic and apparent inability to leave the game of football alone.

For the Titans, in spite of their poor record and current lack of a leader, having Ward at the core of what is being built in Nissan Stadium (in addition to an entirely new Nissan Stadium) puts them well ahead of the majority of teams in the same boat.

Working With Ward

Borgonzi's love of his franchise QB shines light on Ward's own request to be involved in the Titans' choosing of a new coach. Working with arguably the main player this new hire will be based on only makes sense in structuring the team's future.

Ward has already gone a long way in proving his worth as the Titans' longtime signal caller, and with the right coach to accompany him, Tennessee's franchise as a whole is on the precipice of a meteoric rise.

