Analyst Floats Titans Tight End Trade
Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the team.
The fourth-year pro and former fourth-round pick out of Maryland has been consistent through his time in the NFL, but now comes the time where he has to step his game up.
A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze thinks there's a world where Okonkwo could be traded ahead of the start of the season.
"There’s a decent shot the Titans aren’t interested in bringing him back," Freeze wrote of Okonkwo. "Perhaps it’s a money problem, or Gunnar Helm takes over, or both. But there are plenty of timelines that have Okonkwo’s time in Tennessee nearing its end."
While there is reason to trade Okonkwo, he shouldn't be a throw-in because he is the Titans starter at the position. Freeze values him very high as a trade asset.
"I wouldn’t be interested in anything less than late Day 2 value. Whether that’s a 3rd round pick, or a Day 3 pick + a player in return, that’s what it would take for me to feel comfortable with it," Freeze wrote. "I know that means that we could look up in a year and he walks for nothing. But Cam’s situation is just too important to me. So don’t trade Okonkwo just to trade him."
The Titans might be able to get a compensatory pick if they lose Okonkwo, but a trade opens up a roster spot while also allowing Helm to work first-team reps in his rookie season.
If the Titans like Helm so much, they should explore trades for Okonkwo. However, Okonkwo has enjoyed a great offseason and he is likely to serve as a mentor for Helm and quarterback Cam Ward as they get their feet wet in the NFL.
Okonkwo and the Titans will report to training camp on July 22.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!