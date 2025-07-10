Titans Rookie Named One to Watch
The Tennessee Titans have a rookie class headlined by quarterback Cam Ward, who was the No. 1 overall pick out of Miami.
However, there are also players who could shine outside of Ward, including fourth-round tight end Gunnar Helm out of Texas.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt is excited about what Helm can bring to the table in his rookie season.
"Helm arrived in Tennessee with some impressive credentials at the University of Texas, where he tallied a career-high 60 catches for 786 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season," Wyatt wrote.
"It earned him second team All-SEC honors and John Mackey Award semifinalist recognition. With the Titans, Helm flashed during the offseason, making plays on a regular basis in practices. Helm will look to build on that momentum when camp begins, and when he puts the pads on."
Helm, 22, will challenge incumbent starter Chig Okonkwo for snaps and targets in the offense this season. The Titans likely view Helm as the starter in the offense down the line, but with Okonkwo also in the mix, the former Texas Longhorn may experienced a reduced role for his rookie year.
Helm has the tools to be a long-term starter in the NFL. He can be the safe target in the middle of the field that is key for young quarterbacks like Ward. He may not have the near 800 yards and seven touchdowns like he had in his final season with the Longhorns, but he can be a serviceable tight end for the Titans.
Ward is the key to the rookie class, but the Titans will need players like Helm to step up if they want to get out of the gutter in the NFL standings.
Helm will report to Titans training camp on July 22.
