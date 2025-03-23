Titans Nearly Signed Former Chiefs DB
The Tennessee Titans were reportedly among the contenders to potentially sign a former Kansas City Chiefs safety in free agency.
According to NFL insider James Palmer, the Titans were one of the finalists for former Chiefs safety Justin Reid, who ended up signing a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. Reid's decision reportedly came down to the Titans, Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.
"Reid had several teams that were very interested," Palmer wrote on X. "Most notably it went down to the wire with the Titans, Eagles and Saints with New Orleans winning out per source."
Reid was originally a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft. After four years in Houston, he signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Chiefs in 2022. He won two Super Bowls with Kansas City, starting all 10 career playoff games during his time with the Chiefs.
During his seven years in the NFL, Reid has started 102 of 106 regular season games while posting 580 total tackles (424 solo), six sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 46 pass breakups and 10 interceptions, which includes a 101-yard pick-six.
In his 13 career playoff games with the Texans and Chiefs, he tallied 79 total tackles (58 solo), 1.5 sacks and five pass breakups.
The Titans have made a ton of changes to the roster this offseason, and were apparently hoping Reid could be a part of the mix.
Tennessee has signed multiple free agents, including former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter, Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr., Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton, Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods, Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen and former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler.
