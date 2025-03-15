Steelers Writer Breaks Down Titans' Dan Moore Signing
The Tennessee Titans rolled out the red carpet by signing Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore to the team's richest free agent deal at four years, $82 million.
To learn more about the Titans' new addition, we spoke with Pittsburgh Steelers on SI writer and editor Jack Markowski.
Were you surprised to see Moore sign a four-year, $82 million contract? Is that the right valuation?
There were some rumblings leading into free agency that he was going to get a deal above market value, and that certainly came to fruition. The fact that he’s one of top paid left tackles in the league is a bit surprising, but at the same time it’s a contract that makes sense for Tennessee if they truly feel he’s a reliable blindside protector for someone like Cam Ward if he’s the pick at No. 1 overall.
What’s Moore’s biggest strength?
Moore’s remained extremely durable throughout his career up to this point, only missing two regular season games.
His experience is another major strength, as he started all 66 games he played for the Steelers and started 37 at Texas A&M.
What’s Moore’s biggest weakness?
This isn’t what anyone wants to hear, but it’s hands-down his pass protection.
Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed the most sacks of any tackle in the league with 12 in 2024. Moore was also given a 39.7 pass blocking grade in 2023, ranking No. 120 among 137 players at the position.
PFF is not the end-all-be-all, but it paints a telling picture of his struggles in that aspect of the game.
What’s one thing people should know about Moore that cannot be found in a stat sheet?
By all accounts, Moore is a stand-up guy and positive locker room presence. I’ve only seen or heard good things about him during my brief time covering the Steelers, and he could be an integral part of turning things around culturally in Tennessee.
Can Moore live up to his contract and be a top left tackle in the NFL?
He has a long way to go before truly entering the conversation as one of the league’s top left tackles, but he also doesn’t need to play up to that level in order for the contract to pay off for the Titans.
Perhaps offensive line coach Bill Callahan could work some of his magic and help Moore elevate his game, but as long as stays healthy and is an adequate starter at one of the most important positions on the field, I think things will work out well for both sides.
