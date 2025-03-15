Titans May Regret Cutting Star Defender
The Tennessee Titans have made some significant adjustments around the edges in the beginning stages of this offseason, especially so on the defensive unit.
One of those big decisions was the move to pivot off of long-time veteran edge rusher Harold Landry III –– opting to cut him after spending seven years with the franchise and giving him a chance to find a new opportunity ahead of his age-28 season.
Landry found a new home alongside his former head coach Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots, while the Titans can now focus on bolstering their defensive side of the ball with fresh, young, and cheaper talent.
However, the move might be one Tennessee could end up regretting in due time.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moten had an interesting take surrounding Landry's situation in Tennessee, making the case that the Titans should've made a better effort to extend their veteran pass rusher instead of settling on cutting him and taking a cap hit.
"According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Harold Landry requested a trade in February. So, in fairness to the Tennessee Titans, he did push for his departure. That said, Landry had no guaranteed money left on his contract," Moten said. "The Titans may have been able to salvage that relationship if they offered him a new deal... The Titans should have exhausted all their efforts to retain Landry. Because of his release, Tennessee will take on $13.1 million in dead cap and save about $11 million in cap space. One can make the case that Landry deserved a new contract."
Landry was a strong component of the Titans' defense throughout his 2024 campaign, putting together 71 combined tackles, nine sacks, 15 TFLs, and four passes defended. However, Tennessee still decided it was best to go in another direction and still took over $10 million in a dead cap hit as a result.
It's hard to see the now-Patriots edge rusher falling off a cliff in his new setting, so seeing the Pro Bowl talent performing at a high level in a uniform other than Tennessee's may sting in the short term.
Yet, the decision to get younger and cheaper on the defensive end is a move that will pay off in due time. Tennessee already has a strong base in their front seven with names like Jeffrey Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat, so shedding Landry could be mitigated by the attention other strong pieces generate on that end of the field.
Perhaps the Titans made a big mistake in shipping out a franchise staple of the past several seasons, but if Tennessee can draft and develop well over the coming seasons, the loss will be patched up in no time.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!